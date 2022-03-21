Monday, March 21, 2022
BBNaija’s Cross Attempts to Fondle Liquorose’s Breasts in New Video

Cross Okonkwo and Liquorose have continued to grow close after their time on Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” edition.

The reality Tv  stars who link up more often than not became the subject of oine critics after a clip of the two of them made its way online.

In the video,  Cross and Liquorose for into their normal play routine as they always do while inside the car and it looked like he attempted to fondle Liquorose’s breasts during a conversation.

Many of their fans were none too pleased by this and made sure to air their thoughts on what they perceived as an immoral act.

 

 

