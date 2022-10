Chomzy has officially signed out of the university after completing her degree at Imo State University, Owerri.

The Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate celebrated the feat via her Instagram page on Thursday, October 27.

Sharing several videos from the celebration galore as she posed with fellow students and friends of the institution.

“Congratulations to me in officially a graduate… Hold on I’m coming…” She captioned her post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...