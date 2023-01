Chichi is ringing in her 23rd birthday with a lot of glitter, sass and sexy.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate shared stunning photos on social media to mark the occasion of her birthday.

Dressed in a glittery silver corset number, paired with a transparent pink robe, Chichi was all shades of sultry as she served major sexy vibes for the photo shoot. See them below.

