Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija’s Chichi Laments the Price of Fame

Chichi is having to pay the price of fame following her newly acquired celebrity status.

The Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate and 4th runner up, took to her Twitter to lament the cost of being famous in present-day Nigeria.

Chichi shared that since exiting the Big Brother Naija house, she has been unable to go to the store or market to shop for herself. She added that she was willing to swap bodies if only for a day, to return to that time before fam e came calling.

