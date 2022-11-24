BBNaija’s Chichi Ditches Fellow Housemates, Upgrades to Business Class on Pepsi Sponsored Trip

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Chichi is all about the soft life and not even a sponsored trip will take that away from her.

The reality TV star and exotic dancer revealed that she had to ditch her fellow housemates in economy class and upgrade her ticket to a business class one for the Pepsi sponsored trip to South Africa.

Chichi who has been carrying her fans along via her Instagram stories, noted that she couldn’t remember the last time she flew with an economy class ticket and because she needed the trip to be comfortable, she resorted to upgrading.

