The year ’23’ is looking really good on Chichi and it has only just begun.

The Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, January 10, bought herself a luxury BMW car.

Chichi also revealed that she signed two major endorsement deals worth serval millions of Naira.

She made an Instagram post to that effect where she she made the announcement.

