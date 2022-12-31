Search
BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue Reveals Need for Dance Classes Ahead of Wedding

Bella Okagbue is ready to take lessons to better her dancing, ahead of her wedding day.

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate who fell in love and began dating fellow housemate, Segun Olusemo aka Sheggz on the show, is letting folks know its pretty serious and wedding bells will be ringing soon.

Though Bella and her man are yet to make any public announcement about an engagement or fix a wedding date, she took to her Snapchat account on Friday, December 30, to share a clip of herself dancing to brother-in-law, singer Flavour ‘s ‘Ada Ada’.

She captioned the video,

“I need dancing classes, I can’t fall my hand on that day.”

