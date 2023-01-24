BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Cries Out After Photographer Billed Her N500k

Beauty Tukura has taken to social media to lament the exorbitant price she was charged for a photography session.

The 43rd Miss Nigeria and Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, took to her verified Twitter handle to recount her experience.

Beauty revealed that her team contacted a photographer who went on to list his charges stating that shooting a look costs N250k, an additional N150k for leaving his studio and an extra N100k because it was a weekend.

She went on to note her shock especially since she was going for 3 looks a d wondered why the extra cost for the weekend and out-of- studio session.

Lagos!!! 😂😂😂🤣🤣 LMFAO…

I contacted a photographer to shoot & this is what he tells me…250k per look & an additional 150k because he’s leaving his studio & another 100k because it’s weekend. 🤔🤔

PS: I was gonna do 3 looks 😂😂 What are your thoughts? — Beauty Tukura⚓️ (@beautyetukura) January 23, 2023

Let me add that I didn’t contact him personally, someone on my team did so it’s not even a case of “celebrity price or whatever”. It sounds funny to me that I’m paying extra because first, it’s weekend and second, you have to move from your studio in this same Lagos. 😂 — Beauty Tukura⚓️ (@beautyetukura) January 23, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...