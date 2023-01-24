Search
BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Cries Out After Photographer Billed Her N500k

Celebrity

Beauty Tukura has taken to social media to lament the exorbitant price she was charged for a photography session.

The 43rd Miss Nigeria and Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, took to her verified Twitter handle to recount her experience.

Beauty revealed that her team contacted a photographer who went on to list his charges stating that shooting a look costs N250k, an additional N150k for leaving his studio and an extra N100k because it was a weekend.

She went on to note her shock especially since she was going for 3 looks a d wondered why the extra cost for the weekend and out-of- studio session.

 

Celebrity

Nedu Wazobia Says Female Big Brother Housemates Go on the Show to Get ‘Customers’

0
Nedu Wazobia is back with sharing his thoughts on a number of topics on the ' The Honest Bunch' podcast.
Movies

Girls Trip 2 in the Works, Will be Filmed in Ghana

0
A sequel to the hit 2017 Girls Trip is officially in the works as confirmed by the writer.
Celebrity

Wizkid Finally Announces Date for Tottenham Stadium Concert

0
Earlier on the year, Wizkid announced that he was going to hold a concert in the over 62,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Celebrity

Timi Dakolo Reveals Shocking Fact About His Voice

0
Timi Dakolo is one of the best vocalists we have on the continent of Africa and I dare say the world but he apparently didn't rate it highly.

