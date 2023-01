It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.

The former Miss Nigeria and Big Brother Naija housemate took to her Twitter account to celebrate, after she realised that American singer, Kehlani is following her on Instagram.

Beauty tweeted, “Not me waking up to Kehlani following me on IG… I love her music.”

Not me waking up to Kehlani following me on IG…I love her music 🥰🥰🥹 — Beauty Tukura⚓️ (@beautyetukura) January 10, 2023

