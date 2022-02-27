Sunday, February 27, 2022
BBNaija’s Beatrice Agba Nwaji Confirms Romance with Public Figure

Beatrice Agba Nwaji indulged her fans on Instagram in a question and answer session where she shared some details about her life.

The Big Brother Naija alum and mother of one confirmed that she is indeed in a romantic relationship and with a public figure when a fan posed a question about her boyfriend.

Beatrice was however quick to add that she and her man decided to keep their relationship super private so much so that they are not caught slacking in each other’s comemnt sections on social media. She termed this “the pro max privacy.”

