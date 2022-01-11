BBNaija’s Beatrice Agba Nwaji Buys Herself A New Car

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ladies are really spoiling themselves this season and Beatrice Agba Nwaji has joined the list.

The ex-housemate and software developer bought herself a black Honda Crosstour just as the new year is setting out.

Beatrice received a number of congratulatory messages on social media for her new automobile and reposted a number of them on her Instagram page.

Fellow ex-housemate, Angel Smith congratulated the mother of one, saying,

“All the girlies are buying themselves cars and I love that for then tbh nothing better than women in their own rides.”

