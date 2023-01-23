Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija's Bambam Details Shocking Sexual and Physical Abuse by Nanny from Ages 2-8

Celebrity

Bamike Adenibuyan aka Bambam has opened up about suffering sexual and physical abuse from the tender age of 2.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate and mother of two, detailed how her nanny would molest her sexually, starve her, bully her, without the knowledge of her parents.

Bambam shared the horrific details via her Instagram page on Sunday night, January 22.

In the video she put up, she detailed how when she between 2 and 7, her nanny at that time, who was a young woman herself would use her tiny fist to masturbate, force her to suck her breasts, gag her and so much more.

She added that because her parents had very busy careers, and she was probably too young to articulate what was happening, it went on for long.

Bambam also noted that she has been taped a number of times as a young girl, as she wasn’t ready to have sex with many of the guys she dated but they forced themselves on her.

She shared that she’s still dealing with the fallout of trauma but has gotten help and is still getting help.

