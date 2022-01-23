Sunday, January 23, 2022
BBNaija’s Arin Wants Women to Find Soulmates in Their Gender

Arinola Olowoporoku is yet courting a little bit of controversy after a new social media post.

The Big Brother Naija star who has been a topic of discussion due to her unconventional looks and thoughts threw a suggestion out there that seems to have been largely misunderstood.

Arin took to Twitter to advise women not to let their men stand in the way of then finding soulmates in their own gender. She tweeted,

“Don’t let your man stop you from finding a soulmate…in your gender.”

As expected, the bulk of the reaction to her tweet were base writing, suggesting that Arin is a closeted lesbian who is trying to come out.

