Arin Olowoporoku has joined the mass exodus of Nigerians to Canada.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate, revealed she has changed countries, via her Instagram page.

Sharing photos of herself, with the location showing Toronto, Canada, the fashion designer revealed she wouldn’t have argued with anyone who said she’ll be starting the new year in a new country.

Arin noted that she’s grateful for her many blessings and the lessons as she takes on a “new city, same career, new lane, fifth life.”

