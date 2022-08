Arinola Olowoporoku has let the world know know that at the very least, she’s bi-curious.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye’ housemate revealed this to her teeming Twitter followers in the early hours of Saturday, August 20.

Arin opened up about her sexuality, noting that she feels her bisexual era is just around the corner. She tweeted,

“Omo….I feel my bi era coming in strong.”

