Saturday, April 16, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
BBNaija’s Angel Smith Says People With Certain Fetish Need Support Group

Angel Smith has realised the need for a certain group of people to have a support group and has made this known.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate shared her thoughts via Twitter on Friday, April 16.

Angel noted that folks who like to smell armpits need a support group maybe because she finds the fetish quite difficult to understand. She tweeted, “we need a support group for people that like to smell armpits.”

