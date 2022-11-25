Friday, November 25, 2022
BBNaija’s Angel Smith Bags Endorsement De with Puma

Angel Smith is the latest Nigerian ambassador to be signed on to the athletic and sporting brand, Puma.

The former reality TV star and podcast host announced her new gig via her verified Twitter account on Thursday, November 24.

Sharing a promotional up of herself sporting the brand’s merchandise, Angel noted that, “Puma called and I answered, so keep your eyes on the Cat.”

Angel joins Davido as the second Nigerian celebrity to be signed on to Puma.

