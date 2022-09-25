BBNaija’s Allysyn Reveals She Won’t Become Hermes’ 3rd Girlfriend

Allysyn Audu of Big Brother Naija Level Up has revealed that she will not be continuing her romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Hermes.

The recently evicted Allysyn noted that she will not become Hermes’third girlfriend despite carrying on a relationship with him during her stay on the show, as she wants to focus on herself.

While talking with Saturday Beats, the model said,

“Knowing Hermes had two girlfriends, I respected his dynamic (circumstance) while in the house. However, upon coming out of the house now, I know that I don’t want to be a part of that dynamic (situation) but I have a genuine connection with him. I want to focus on myself.

“Hermes has a beautiful, intense and dramatic personality. I always go for people that are very different. He even physically stands out with his tattoos and piercings. We are both creative people. He is very talented and I know we are going to be great friends for a very long time.”

