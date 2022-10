Adekunle Olopade is winning and winning big since his exit from the Big Brother Naija Level Up house.

The reality Tv star and former housemate is set to host the 2022 World Cup conference holding in Qatar, courtesy Multichoice.

Adekunle shared this news on his Instagram Page, where he noted he was delighted to announce that he would be hosting the press conference of the forthcoming 2022 World Cup.

He said, “Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly.”

