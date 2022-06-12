BBNaijaReunion: Woman at Centre of Alleged Cheating Issues Disclaimer On Emmanuel/Liquorose Situation

Precious Natukunda, the woman at the centre of the alleged Dubai affair that led to the breakup of ex-lovers and BBNaija alum, has broken her silence.

The Ugandan took to her Instagram page to issue a disclaimer regarding her role in the cheating fiasco, hours after reality TV star, Liquorose, revealed that her relationship with fellow housemate, Emmanuel, had ended.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Natukunda explained her side of things, stating that she was unaware that Emmanuel was in a relationship.

She noted that when she met Emmanuel last year in Dubai, he told her he was single.

“Emma and I are just friends, he met me in Dubai last year where all these happened. I never knew he was in a relationship, he told me he was single. You guys should stop attacking me, keep me out of these (sic)”.

Revealing that she has a boyfriend, Natukunda said, “Pls I have a boyfriend, you guys should go attack Emma cause I never wanted all these”.

She went further to say, “Emma is not dating anyone. He has a right to chill with anyone he wants. Maybe she was the only person in the relationship 😂. Allow a man to chase you not the other way round.”

Liquorose and Emmanuel were in a relationship in the Big Brother House “Shine Ya Eye” season.

