BBNaijaReunion: Liquorose Details Alleged Cheating and Lies in Relationship with Emmanuel

The Big Brother Naija ‘SYE’ reunion show is still underway and so many truths have come to light including the demise of housemates, Liquorose and Emanuel’s love affair.

The relationship which started off during the housemates’ time in the BBN house has since been axed as accusations of cheating and lying were thrown around on Friday’s episode of the reunion.

Liquorose detailed the demise of the love affair which ended during the housemates’ trip to Dubai. She revealed that she had walked in on Emmanuel with another woman in his hotel room; lights off, soft music playing and a very rough bed while the girl was seated on the edge wearing a face mask.

Prior to coming into the room, she disclosed that she had been chatting with her then boyfriend, Emmanuel about getting him food and decided to surprise him at his door. However, despite their ongoing conversation, it took about 15 minutes of persistently pressing his doorbell before he opened the door. She had to tell him it was a matter of urgency to get him to open up thereby revealing the sight before her.

See snippets from the reunion show below.

