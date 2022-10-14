BBNaija Star Angel B. Smith Calls Out Lagos Hospital for Bad Practices Following Rico Swavey’s Death

Rico Swavey sudden death has shocked many people and stirred a conversation about how horribly people are treated in Nigerian hospitals.

Shortly after news surfaced that Rico was dead, a video was leaked, showing the moment hospital staff were making laughing and recording the reality TV star as he fought for his life. You can see the disturbing news here.

This has triggered reactions, with people asking to know which hospital this event happened.

Angel B. Smith suggested it was at a famous Lagos hospital, and went on to share her own experience.

“Gonna speak on this because when I was unconscious at home, my friend rushed me here and let me tell y’all something, it was terrible. Nobody should be going to Doren in Ajah,” she wrote.

She continued,

Gonna speak on this because when I was unconscious at home, my friend rushed me here and let me tell y’all something, it was terrible. Nobody should be going to Doren in Ajah https://t.co/Acf7srGdra — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 13, 2022

My grandmother and mother bundled me to another hospital, 0/10 lmfaooo and they wanted my granny to sign that if anything happened to me, it was on us not them lmfaooo — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 13, 2022

Bruh, terrible experience, as at when I woke up and looked around, I was even to disoriented to speak, it was my granny that made sure I left there https://t.co/o9ka36L4Ts — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 13, 2022

Bruh, I hadn’t even heard of doren until I was admitted there, the doctor didn’t even know what to do lmfaooo https://t.co/SaIA0E7PlQ — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 13, 2022

Bruh, true true I could have been gone in March, we thank God https://t.co/xkJqLbdYtM — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 13, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...