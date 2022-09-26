BBNaija: Sheggz, Groovy and Hermes Evicted During Penultimate Live Show

The Big Brother Naija season 7 is gradually winding down as three housemates bade farewell to the show on Sunday night.

The curtain closed on the trio of Sheggz, Groovy and Hermes who were evicted in the penultimate live show, following the public’s votes.

Recall that last week Monday, six housemates; Adekunle, Bryann, Bella, Hermes, Groovy and Sheggz were nominated for possible eviction after head of house, Chichi saved Phyna and Daniella with her supreme veto power.

After voting closed, Sheggz, Groovy and Hermes had the least voting percentages with 13.26%, 14.63% and 15.83% respectively, bringing their time on the show to an end

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...