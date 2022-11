Phyna is ensuring that her family reap the gains of her newfound fame and fortune as she just surprised her dad with a gift.

The Big Brother Naija Level Up winner, presented a Lexus SUV to her father, in a cute video that has gone viral on social media.

Phyna got a SUV in the same red shade as the car she won off the Big Brother Naija reality show.

She handed over the keys to her shocked dad who repeatedly noted that his daughter is making him drive a nice car like the Lexus.

