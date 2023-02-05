Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
BBNaija S7 Winner, Phyna Launches Ushering and Event Planning Company

Celebrity

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna is using her Big Brother Naija platform to launch several businesses, one of which is an ushering and event planning company.

The reality TV star and winner of season 7 of BBN, announced the launch of her latest business venture, via her Instagram page on Saturday, February 5.

In a video she posted, Phyna can be seen all bossed up as she introduced her First Phyna Ushering and Event Planning Agency, along with some models.

She noted that this falls under the umbrella of First Phyna Enterprise which will accommodate some of her other business ventures.

