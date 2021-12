Big Brother Naija season six winner, Whitemoney has dropped a brand new single ‘Selense.’

The reality TV star who made sure to show off his singing chops while on Africa’s biggest reality tv show announced that he is following through with his passion with the new project.

He shared the news on his Instagram stories on Friday, December 3.

Listen to the full song below.

