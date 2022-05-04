BBNaija Peace Ogor Debunks Pregnancy News Following Social Media Hiatus

Peace Ogor made a grand return to social media only two days ago after about a five-month long hiatus.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate had to set the record straight after some folks attributed her absence to pregnancy.

Peace Ogor thanked everyone for their love and concern but made sure to debunk the pregnancy news making the rounds. She tweeted,

“I saw y’all messages and I felt the love. Thank you guys immensely and no I wasn’t pregnant.”

"I saw y'all messages and I felt the love. Thank you guys immensely and no I wasn't pregnant."

