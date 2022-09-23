Friday, September 23, 2022
BBNaija Level Up Housemate, Eloswag Reunited with Mum in Adorable Video

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Eloka Paul Nwamu aka Eloswag, has reunited with his mother days after he was evicted from Biggie’s House.

The Level up housemate took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a video that captured the reunion with his mum.

He captioned the adorable clip, “A MOTHER; one of the greatest gifts of life, a backbone and a support system. We had surreal moments with your boy seeing his mom for the first time in months!! PS: She came home for this moment and it was everything we imagined and more.🥺❤️”

Eloswag became the 13th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother’s House last Sunday.

