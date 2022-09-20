BBNaija: Chichi, Phyna and Daniella Secure Spots in Finale

The Big Brother Naija season 7 aka ‘Level Up’ is slowly but surely coming to an end as we are in the penultimate week.

Three housemates; Chichi, Phyna and Daniella have secured their spots in the finale of the show after Chichi won the Head of House game for this week and was vested with the ultimate veto power which allowed her choose two housemates she wanted in the finale with her.

Housemates were given 90 seconds to pitch themselves to the new head of house on why she should consider saving then for the finale.

Chichi decided on Phyna and Daniella and the rest of the housemates; Adekunle, Bryann, Groovy, Sheggz, Bella, and Hermes were put up for possible eviction. Being riders, Rachel and Chizzy have their spots in the finale secured but are not in the race for the grand prize.

