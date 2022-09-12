BBNaija: Biggie Introduces New Twist on Eviction Night, Sheggz and Bella Issued Strikes

The BBNaija live eviction show held on Sunday, September 11 with a new twist introduced by Big Brother.

Eloswag, Chomzy and Doyin had the lowest voting percentages amongst the housemates put up for eviction earlier in the week and had to bid farewell to their fellow housemates.

However, Ebuka announced that Big Brother had introduced a new level; level 3 where the trio of Doyin, Chomzy and Eloswag will remain as guests of Biggie until around September 18.

With this new twist, the evicted housemates are no longer in the running for the #100Million grand prize. However, they will join the other housemates still in the running for the prize money for tasks, games and others, in the course of the week.

Before the eviction show, Biggie gathered the housemates in the lounge where he issued strikes to Sheggz, Bella and a warning to Rachel.

Sheggz was issued a strike for disobedience while Bella was issued one for provocation.

