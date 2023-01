It looks like there’s going to be another Big Brother Naija wedding, if news making the rounds is to be believed.

According to reports, season 6 housemates, Adeolu Okusaga aka Saga and Anita Singh popularly known as Nini, secretly got engaged recently and are set to tie the knot.

The duo who started out a close friendship during their time on the reality show, seem to have moved their relationship forward and will reportedly be walking down the aisle soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...