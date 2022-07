It’s better late than ever as organisers of Big Brother Naija have finally fulfilled the promise to Laycon, Nengi, Dorothy and Prince.

The Lockdown housemates who won a trip to Dublin in one their tasks in the house, sponsored by Guinness Nigeria, have finally landed Dublin.

Laycon, Nengi, Dorathy and Prince, shared different photos and videos of their journey from Nigeria to Dublin via their social media pages. See some below.

