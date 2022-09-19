BBNaija: Allysyn, Dotun, Evicted from House

The Big Brother Naija live eviction show of Sunday, September 18, saw the end of the road for Dotun and Allysyn in the Big Brother Naija house.

The duo were evicted after having the lowest voting percentages amongst the six housemates up for possible eviction.

On Monday, September 12, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Allysyn, Dotun and Sheggz had been nominated by their fellow housemates for possible eviction.

At the beginning of Sunday’s show, Ebuka had also requested that the trio of Eloswag, Chomzy and Doyin leave the house immediately.

Recall that they had been evicted off the show last week but Big Brother decided to keep them on as house guests until Sunday.

The housemates still in the running for the #100Million grand prize are; Phyna, Groovy, Daniella, Bryann, Adekunle, Hermes, Chichi, Bella, Sheggz. Chizzy and Rachel will remain until the last day but are not in the running for the grand prize as a result of their designation as riders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...