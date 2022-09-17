Bayern stunned as Dortmund go top

Bayern Munich fell to a surprise first defeat of the season – going down 1-0 at Augsburg – as they missed the opportunity to go top of the Bundesliga.

Mergim Berisha scored the only goal of the game as the hosts recorded their first home win of the season.

Die Roten have now failed to win their last four matches in the German top flight and may drop out of the top four after Sunday’s fixtures.

Borussia Dortmund top the table after a 1-0 win over local rivals Schalke.

Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko, 17, headed the winner for Edin Terzic’s side to become the youngest player to have scored in the Ruhr Valley derby.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...