Bayern reach £35m agreement with Liverpool for Sadio Mane

Premier League giants Liverpool have agreed to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for a deal worth up to £35m.

Bayern will pay an initial £27.5m with a further £5m based on appearance. The Bundesliga champions will pay another £2.5m based on individual and team achievements.

The deal eclipses what Liverpool paid for Mane – £31m plus £2.5m in add-ons – with Southampton not getting any additional money.

Mane has been core to the club’s success over the past six seasons so will depart with their blessing and gratitude.

Anticipating the move, Liverpool have efficiently recalibrated their attack with the recruitment of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Nunez.

