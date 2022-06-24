Bayern Munich Target Ronaldo As Possible Replacement For Lewandowski

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are interested in Cristiano Ronaldo as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski who continues to push for a move to Barcelona.

Ronaldo is said to be frustrated with his current club’s lack of progress in the transfer market and should it continue, he could consider his immediate future at Old Trafford.

New manager Erik ten Hag is yet to make a signing since replacing Ralf Rangnick and there is now concern about whether United are equipped to compete with the likes of Premier League champions Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football but is prepared to stay loyal to United, providing they show ambition in the transfer window but there are no encouraging signs.

To date, there has been little progress in the pursuit of new recruits and now Bayern are seemingly monitoring Ronaldo’s situation.

And according to Spanish newspaper AS, Bayern are eyeing the Portugal international as a potential replacement for Lewandowski.

The Poland international is continuing to angle for a move after eight seasons at Bayern but the club are not keen on the idea of letting him go.

Barcelona have now lodged their opening offer for the 33-year-old, worth in the region of £35million.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is still optimistic the Polish star will stay put through following talks with the striker in Mallorca.

“Lewandowski staying? Until now it’s 100 percent. July 12 is his first day at work, so I’m awaiting him,” he told Sky Germany.

“Meeting in Mallorca with Robert was very good. Each side explained their position, good one.”

