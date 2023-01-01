Search
Battle of Buka Street and Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper Make History as First Two Nollywood Films to Debut in US Cinemas

It’s Nollywood to rest of the world in 2023 as two movies from the Nigerian movie industry: Battle on Buka Street by Funke Akindele and Ijakumo: Born Again Stripper by Toyin Abraham, are set to make history as the 1st Nollywood movies to debut in United States Cinema across 11 cities.

Battle on Buka Street was released on Friday, December 30, 2022, exclusively at select Regal Theatres, with advance screenings on Thursday, December 29, 2022. While Ijakumo: Born Again Stripper releases on January 13, 2023, also exclusively at select Regal theatres, with advance screenings beginning on January 12, 2023.

This is partnership between Regal Cinemas and FilmOne Entertainment, in collaboration with Part Two Media (USA) and Amplify Africa Inc. could change the Nollywood film industry forever.

