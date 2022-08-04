‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Thanks Fans After Her Movie Was Unexpectedly Scrapped

Leslie Grace has taken to her social media to address fans after news surfaced of the shocking shelving of her HBO Max movie, Batgirl.

Posting on her page, she expressed her pride at what she and the “incredible cast and tireless crew” created, adding:

“On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan—THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ #Batgirl for life!”

Grace also took to her IG Stories to post more stories: “I have to find another path. Divine my own future. One uniquely mine. Not a page from someone else’s book. Not a fate that begins and ends on page one.”

