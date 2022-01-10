Basketmouth Vows to Keep Speaking Against Men of God

Basketmouth is not planning to desist from speaking against men of God even after the pronouncement of Bishop David Oyedepo.

The comedian, actor and singer revered his intentions on his Instagram stories a few hours ago.

Basketmouth posted a screenshot from a newspaper article that captured Oyedepo’s statement that speaking against men of God can cause leprosy.

Basketmouth noted that the article is one he finds very funny seeing as he ja very guilty of the act. He confessed to doing the very thing seven times on Sunday and 15 times on Monday a d shared the knowledge that he still 50 more to go before the day is over.

