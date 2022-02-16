Basketmouth Talks About Sound Sultan in Emotional New Interview: Watch

Basketmouth really misses Sound Sultan.

In the new episode of Ikechukwu’s podcast, “Drinks with Killz,” the comedian-singer spoke about his beginning, his career as a comedian, actor and singer, his new 9-track album titled “Horoscopes,” and his close friend – the late singer, Sound Sultan.

About the late singer, he said Sultan had been he was in good health when he was dismissed from the hospital. He even shared that Sultan sent him a video of his nurse informing him he was “free to go home” after chemotherapy. And it is why his death was “a big shock.”

He spoke beautifully about Sound Sultan – how he spent Christmas with the less fortunate, why he keeps his life away from social media, and more.

Watch him:

