Basketmouth slams EFCC boss, Bawa, over selective convictions

Veteran Nigerian comic, Basketmouth has called out the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over its selective conviction of people causing an economic disaster in the country.

The popular comedian’s criticism of the EFCC boss comes following the recent protest by some youths over the unwarranted arrest and extortion by officials of the agency without any links to cybercrime.

Writing on his social media account, Basketmouth questioned the EFCC boss on reasons why its agency are not arresting corrupt leaders who are causing more economic disaster in Abuja where its head office is situated.

He said “Great! This is awesome news and I support it, but what about the ones that caused economic disaster: They’re walking freely in that same Abuja. Charity begins at home is all I’m saying.”

He further shared screenshots of news of different corrupt government personnel who stole from the national treasury, yet walking untouched.

The first screenshot reads: “NDDC Acting MD, Pondei shuns Reps over alleged misuse of N39b.”

The second screenshot reads: “Nigeria’s vice president says $15 billion stolen in arms procurement fraud”; and the third reads: “Nigerian snake ate millions of naira, clerk says.”

Basketmouth, however, wrote, “I suggest we build a few animal prisons, their own is too much”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...