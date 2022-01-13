Basketmouth Mocks NDLEA Over Arrest of Skit Maker, De General

Basketmouth has shared his thoughts regarding the arrest of skit maker, De General by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The comedian and actor shared several videos of himself in a car, speaking on the issue as he called the venture a waste if taxpayers’ money.

Basketmouth noted that he thought NDLEA would find really incriminating evidence at Dr General’s home given that the raid occurred around midnight, but when he saw the photos, he was sorely disappointed as the totality of cannabis found in the Instagram comedian’s hone was only enough to roll about 2-3 sticks of joint.

He went further to the stress this country outs its citizens through is enough for anyone to break and do drugs and added that marijuana is therapeutic and the only reason these men smoke it is to maintain sanity in the midst of the madness that is Nigeria.

