Basketmouth Celebrates Sound Sultan on First Posthumous Birthday

The late Sound Sultan would have been 45 years old today Saturday, November 27 but that isn’t stopping him from being celebrated by friends and loved ones like Basketmouth.

The singer who passed away in July after a protracted battle with cancer was honoured by Basketmouth via his Instagram page.

Posting videos and images of himself and the late singer, the comedian revealed that Sound Sultan was one of his favourite comedians and remains so despite his passing.

He stated that although he wasn’t able to finish work on their song together, Sultan gave him the best hook ever.

“Happy birthday my dear friend. #SoundSultan. Love you forever,” he wrote.

