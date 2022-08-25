Basketmouth Calls Out Real Estate Company Over N32 Million Naira Deposit

Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth has taken to social media to call out a real estate company for failing to deliver on his house or make a refund.

The multifaceted entertainer revealed that 14 years ago, he had made the down payment of N32 Million for a house in Prime Water View Estate.

The project however went south at a point with the company and bank funding it landing in court. After resolution, both company and bank began to spin stories to customers concerning a refund and/or the delivery of the houses.

Basketmouth noted that it’s been 14 years now and he has neither been refunded his money nor given the house or even BQ he made payment for.

