Basketballer Adreian Payne Fatally Shot in Florida

Adreian Payne is dead.

According to Complex, the former Michigan State University basketball star Adreian Payne was killed in Orlando, Florida. Local news station, Florida’s WESH 2, added that Payne was killed in a shooting around 1:37 a.m, and a suspect Lawrence Dority, 29, remained at the scene and was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

A bit about the deceased, per Complex: “Following his time with the school, he was a first round pick for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA Draft. Other NBA teams he played for include the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic.”

Speaking about his death, his colleague Jared Sullinger Jr. tweeted: “Hate the news i received this morning….Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate @Adreian_Payne.”

Hate the news i received this morning…. Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate @Adreian_Payne — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) May 9, 2022

