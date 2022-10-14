Barcelona to wear Drake’s OVO for El-Clasico against Madrid

Rap superstar Drake is now set to become the first artist to be featured on a Barcelona shirt, with the club officially confirming that they will be sporting his OVO (October’s Very Own) owl branding on the front of their home kit for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Real Madrid.

This follows Barcelona’s deal earlier this year with Spotify to become their main kit sponsor, replacing Rakuten.

Drake became the first artist to reach 50 billion streams on Spotify and will be honoured with his logo being at the front and centre of the Barcelona kit in a clash as prestigious as El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

“Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship. It is a strategic relationship through which we seek to bring together two worlds that can arouse emotion, namely music and football,” said Juli Guiu, VP for the marketing area of Barcelona.

“For the first time in our history, we are replacing the name of our main sponsor on the front of the jersey with an internationally acclaimed artist, Drake.

“This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to offer experiences that help bring us closer to our fans while reaching out to new audiences around the world.”

Drake unboxed the first jersey with the OVO branding complete with the #50 on the back.

“To celebrate being the first artist with 50 billion streams on Spotify, FC Barcelona will wear the OVO owl at El Clasico on Sunday… This doesn’t feel real but it is,” he wrote on his social media.

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season at the Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash.

