Barcelona set to pip Chelsea to Jules Kounde

LaLiga rivals, Barcelona and Sevilla have reportedly reached an agreement over a fee for Jules Kounde.

According to Sport, Barcelona have acted quickly to beat Chelsea to the defender, tabling an offer of €50m up front plus €10m in bonuses.

Knowing the player wants to see the move happen, Sevilla have accepted the proposal despite a rival offer from Chelsea.

Barça have already reached a pre-agreement with the French player, for four seasons, and they hope to close the transfer this coming week.

Kounde has been watching developments from Lagos, in Portugal, with the Sevilla squad now in Lisbon for a friendly against Sporting CP.

It will be the second time the Spanish giants have gazumped a deal from Chelsea this summer after their late capture of Brazilian Raphinha from Leeds United.

Barca are undergoing a rebuild this off-season having already brought in Frank Kessie and Andreas Christensen on a free, in addition to the sensational swap for Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...