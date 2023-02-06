Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Barca thrash Sevilla to go 8-points clear

Sports

Barcelona moved eight points clear at the top of La Liga as a clinical second-half performance helped them to a routine victory against Sevilla.

After an uneventful first half the hosts took the lead through Jordi Alba’s 58th-minute side-footed finish.

Gavi tapped home Raphinha’s cross to double the lead after 71 minutes and the Brazil winger rounded off the scoring by poking in Alba’s cross.

Defeat leaves Sevilla 16th, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

One bit of bad news for Barcelona was captain Sergio Busquets going off with an ankle injury after just four minutes.

Barca host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie on 16 February.

Earlier on Saturday, title rivals Real Madrid missed out on the chance to cut Barcelona’s lead at least temporarily to two points, losing 1-0 to Mallorca.

Peter Obi hits back at El-Rufai over ‘Nollywood’ comment

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has reacted to the statement by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that...
Naira Scarcity: ‘Emefiele fighting back for losing APC ticket’ – Ganduje

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has alleged that the implementation of Naira swap policy was deliberately done by the Governor of the...
Naira, fuel scarcity: Reps may reconvene – Gbajabiamila

Emmanuel Offor -
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila says the lawmakers may reconvene if the hardship occasioned by the naira swap continues. While the...
