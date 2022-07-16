Barca reach agreement with Bayern for Lewandowski

Barcelona have reached an “agreement in principle” with Bayern Munich to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.

The 33-year-old, who has one year left on his Bayern contract, told the German champions last month that he wanted to leave.

Lewandowski scored 50 goals in 46 games last season as he helped Bayern win a 10th straight Bundesliga title.

Barca say the deal is “dependent on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed”.

“It’s good to have clarity for all parties,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer, who first announced the agreement on Saturday.

“We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona.

“Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has scored 344 times in 374 games for the club, making him their second-highest scorer of all time behind Gerd Muller.

Barcelona completed the signing of Raphinha from Leeds on Friday in a deal worth up to £55m having already signed Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers earlier this month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...