Barca legend to become teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at new club

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo are set to link up at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Al Nassr is looking to sign the Barcelona star alongside Ronaldo in the January transfer window.

Al Nassr has already offered the former Manchester United superstar a contract offer worth £173 million per year.

They are keen on bolstering their squad with more high-profile players like Busquets over the winter.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that the Saudi club are eyeing a deal to bring in Busquets who is contracted to Barcelona until the end of the season and is yet to pen a new deal.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to the United States of America’s Major League Soccer, MLS where Inter Miami has reportedly put an offer on the table for him.

However, Barcelona coach, Xavi wants the 34-year-old to remain at the club despite admitting he won’t play every game.

Addressing a press conference recently, Xavi said, “It is always the same, three or four players are called out when you lose, this is Barcelona, it is normal.

“When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets, I wouldn’t change a thing. He is still very important, he is key.”

